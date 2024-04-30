Romina directs CoRe alliance for effective implementation single-use plastics prohibition

ISLAMABAD, Apr 30 (APP): Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Climate Change, Romina Khrushid Alam on Tuesday directed the members of Collect and Recycle Alliance (CoRe) to take proactive steps through social media strategies, collection and recycling points and follow-up meetings for effective implementation of these Single-Use Plastics Regulations, 2023.

The decision was made during a meeting held here chaired by Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change & Environmental Coordination, Romina Khursheed Alam, a news release said.

Romina emphasized the critical role of producers, importers, distributors, suppliers, and beverage manufacturers in implementing awareness-raising measures outlined in Section 12 of the law. These measures include incentivizing responsible consumer behaviour, promoting reusable alternatives, and educating consumers about the impacts of plastic littering.

Pakistan has taken a decisive step forward in its commitment to environmental sustainability with the implementation of the Single-Use Plastics (Prohibition) Regulations, 2023 that represent a bold initiative to address the urgent threat of plastic pollution.

Plastic pollution has reached alarming levels globally, with annual production surpassing 459.75 million tons, and cumulative production totaling 9.5 billion tons by 2019. In Pakistan alone, 3.3 million tons of plastic waste are generated annually, equivalent to the height of two K2 Mountains.

Recognizing the urgent need for action, 175 nations came together at the United Nations Environment Assembly in 2022 to develop a binding international agreement to end plastic pollution by 2024.

Under the leadership of Romina Khursheed Alam, the Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination spearheaded the development of the Single-Use Plastics (Prohibition) Regulations, 2023. The Regulations prohibit the manufacture, import, distribution, sale, and use of single-use plastic items, with a particular focus on reducing plastic litter and promoting responsible consumer behaviour.

During a recent meeting chaired by Romina, key stakeholders including the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) presented strategies for enforcing the regulations. Farzana Altaf Shah, Director General (Pak-EPA) along with Dr. Zaigham Abbas, Director Lab/NEQS, underscored the importance of collaboration to ensure compliance and mitigate plastic pollution’s adverse effects.

The Pak-EPA has already tasked the schedule and enforcements teams for the implementation of the Single-Use Plastic (Prohibition) Regulations, 2023 with the collaboration and support of ICT administration.

The Single-Use Plastics (Prohibition) Regulations, 2023 mark a significant milestone in Pakistan’s commitment to environmental sustainability. By adopting comprehensive measures to tackle plastic pollution, Pakistan reaffirms its dedication to safeguarding the health of its citizens and preserving its natural heritage for future generations.