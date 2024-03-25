Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight Iranian fishermen

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP): Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam on Monday wholeheartedly appreciated Pakistan Navy for responding actively and conscientiously to the distress call of assistance from an Iranian fishing boat caught in an uncontrollable fire in the open sea and safely rescuing eight Iranian fishermen.

In his message, the ambassador said that Iran and Pakistan have a close mutual support and cooperation in the rescue and humanitarian assistance operations at the international waters done by due vigilance and professionalism this time by Pakistan Navy, said a press release.

He further said that Iran and Pakistan have always remained committed to stand by each other in hard times during the history of the two brotherly countries.