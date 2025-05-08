28.8 C
Islamabad
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalReligious affairs ministry sets up 24/7 helpline for Hajj flight information
National

Religious affairs ministry sets up 24/7 helpline for Hajj flight information

9
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

By Rehan Khan
ISLAMABAD, May 08 (APP): The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has established a dedicated helpline to assist Hajj pilgrims with updated information regarding their flight schedules on the directive of Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, pilgrims can call the helpline at 051-9216980 to obtain real-time updates and support related to their Hajj travel arrangements. The helpline, operating under the supervision of Director IT Jameel-ur-Rehman, will function round-the-clock in two shifts to ensure uninterrupted assistance, he added.

In the first shift, he informed that Hafiz Majid will serve as the helpline in-charge and can be reached directly at +92-332-4509868. In addition, Assistant Director Malik Asad will lead the second shift and can be contacted at +92-321-5365023, he maintained.

Umar Butt said pilgrims are also advised to stay in contact with their respective Haji camps for further coordination.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan