Foreign correspondent

UN renews call on India, Pakistan for ‘maximum restraint’ after overnight clashes

UNITED NATIONS, May 08 (APP): The United Nations Wednesday renewed its call for “maximum restraint” in the wake of India’s missile attacks on parts of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir that took innocent lives, and the Pakistani forceful retaliatory action that silenced the guns.

Responding to questions at a news briefing at UN Headquarters in New York, UN Spokesperson Stephanie Tramblay reiterated that the world cannot afford a military confrontation between the two South Asian neighbours.

Asked whether the UN personnel serving the United Nations Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), which monitors the Line of Control in Kashmir, were safe, she said, “Yes, we checked and everybody was safe.”

