Religious affairs ministry awards top talent in Hifz-o-Qirat competition

By Rehan Khan

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP):The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony awarded cash prizes and appreciation certificates to the top three winners of the Hifz-o-Qirat competition concluded here on Thursday.

The first position holder received Rs.80,000, second Rs.60,000 and third Rs.40,000 respectively along with appreciation certificates.

Senior Joint Secretary Religious Affairs, Alamgir Ahmad Khan distributed the prizes among the participants of the competition.

The two-day 39th annual Hifz-o-Qirat competition was attended by total 59 candidates from all over the country including all provinces, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad Capital Territory, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The winners will now represent Pakistan at international competitions to be held in Saudi Arabia, Unites Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bangladesh and Turkey respectively.