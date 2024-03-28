Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-windstorms/thunderstorms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Punjab, Islamabad and north Balochistan.

Heavy falls are expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Dust storms/dust-raising winds are likely in southern parts of the country.

Moderate to heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and may affect the vulnerable points during March 29 (evening/night) and March 30.

Windstorms/hailstorms and lightning may damage standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc.

Tourists and farmers are advised to remain cautious during the wet period.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave affecting the western and upper parts of the country was likely to persist in the upper parts till March 31.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorms occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, upper/central Punjab, Kashmir and Giglit-Baltistan.

Partly cloudy weather prevailed over other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 13 mm, Dera Ismail Khan (Airport 11, City 09), Dir (Upper 11, Lower 02), Bannu 08, Charat, Chitral 07, Bacha Khan Airport 05, Peshawar (Airport 05, City 04), Drosh, Mirkhani 03, Malam Jabba, Patan, Mardan 02, Saidu Sharif 01, Balochistan: Zhob 10, Sibi 06, Quetta (City, Samingali 02), Barkhan 02, Punjab: Chakwal 09, Bhakkar 08, Layyah 05, Rawalpindi (Chaklala, Shamsabad 01), Islamabad (Zero Point, Bokra 01), Murree 04, Attock, Jhelum, Joharabad, Mangala, Jhang 02, Noorpur Thal, Sargodha 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 06, Garhi Dupatta 01, Muzaffarabad (City, Airport 01), Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 05, Bagrote, Skardu 02, Gilgit and Gupis 01mm.

The highest temperatures recorded were Mithi 40 C and Chhor 38C.