Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in Balochistan, KP, Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, May 08 (APP):Rain-wind/thunderstorms are expected at isolated places in north Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas at evening/night during the next 24 hours.

“Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in central and southern parts with dust raising/gusty winds during the afternoon,” the Pakistan Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, and very hot in central and southern parts.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were: Shaheed Benazirabad and Dadu 48C; Jacobabad, Mohenjo Daro, Larkana, Sibbi and Rohri 47C; and Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur, Bhakkar, D G Khan, Khairpur, Mithi, Sukkur, Padidan and Sakrand 46C.