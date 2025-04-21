Qalam Karwan holds online session”Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak”

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 21 (APP):Qalam karwan, a prominent literary organization, hosted a virtual session titled “Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak” on Monday, attracting a global audience.

Participants from across Pakistan and around the world joined the online event, showcasing the organization’s growing international reach.

The keynote lecture was delivered by renowned Islamic scholar and former head of the department of Arabic language and literature at Karachi university, Professor Dr. Muhammad Ishaq Mansoori, who joined the session from London.

He provided a detailed explanation of Surah Al-ma’idah.

During his lecture, Dr. Mansoori referenced multiple Quranic verses to elaborate on the theme.

The session concluded with a heartfelt prayer for peace and justice.