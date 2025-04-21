Peshawar zalmi Babar Azam plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar zalmi at the National Stadium.

APP73-210425
KARACHI: April 20 – Karachi kings players celebrate after the dismissal of Saim Ayub during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar zalmi at the National Stadium. APP/AMH/FHA
