PU awards PhD degrees to 10 scholars

LAHORE, Mar 09 (APP): Punjab University has awarded ten PhD degrees to the scholars in various disciplines that included Wang Chao S/o Wang Zhiqin in History, Asif Ali S/o Said Muhammad in History, Adeel Naqvi S/o Syed Sharafat Ali in Commerce.

Similarity, Nida Siqqique D/o Muhammad Shahid Siddique in Chemistry, Maria Mushtaq D/o Mushtaq Ahmad in Special Education, Mujahid Ali S/o Dowlat Mir in Urdu, Maria Khalil D/o Muhammad Khalil in Physics, Asma Farooq D/o Hafiz Muhammad Farooq in Urdu, Zainab Bashir D/o Bashir Ahmad in Sociology and Muhammad Hussain S/o Muhammad Azam in Persian were awarded the PhD degrees.