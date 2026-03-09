Minister Salman chairs meeting on improving patient transfer services

LAHORE, Mar 09 (APP):Provincial Minister for Health and Emergency Services Punjab Khawaja Salman Rafique on Monday chaired a meeting to review and improve coordination for patient transfers in teaching hospitals managed by the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education.

Provincial Secretary Health Punjab Azmat Mahmood and Secretary Emergency Services Punjab Dr. Rizwan Naseer attended the meeting. Special Secretary Operations Nabila Irfan, Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Waseem and Deputy Director Abdul Mateen were also present. Medical Superintendents (MS) and other Rescue officials participated in the meeting through a video link.

During the meeting, Secretary Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer briefed participants on the progress of 33 new Rescue stations currently under construction.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Salman Rafique said that modern training of existing human resources was essential for improving patient transfer services. He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, the government was committed to providing the best possible emergency facilities to the public. He further stated that steps were being taken to improve patient care and that the 33 under-construction rescue stations would be completed soon.

Provincial Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Azmat Mahmood emphasized that adequate facilities should be arranged in teaching hospitals for patients arriving through Rescue ambulances.

Secretary Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer said efforts were also underway to equip Rescue 1122 with modern communication systems as well as landing crafts, jets and boat carriers to strengthen evacuation operations.