PUC spearheads anti-terrorism campaign through unified ‘Friday Sermons’

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (APP): On the appeal of the Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and its allied parties, Ulema and Mashaykh are set to deliver impactful Friday Sermons under the banner of Paigham-e-Pakistan.

PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, along with prominent figures Allama Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Pir Naqib-ur-Rahman, Maulana Muhammad Khan Laghari, Allama Aarif Wahidi, and others, had called upon religious scholars and leaders from all schools of thought to vehemently condemn extremism and terrorism in their Friday Sermons.

Ashrafi who is also the Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and the Pakistani Diaspora in

Middle East and Islamic Countries, urged Ulema and Mashaykh to articulate a unified message against extremism and terrorism, issuing a collective statement and presenting consensus religious decrees (Fatwas) during their Friday Sermons.

He also encouraged educating the general public about the importance and benefits of this united stance.

Expressing his commitment to societal reform and the eradication of terrorism, he asked the religious scholars and leaders to play a substantial role from the pulpit and arch of their respective mosques. He vowed to collaborate closely with state institutions to achieve the common goal of putting an end to extremism and terrorism.

Rejecting any tolerance for terrorism within Islam, Ashrafi emphasized “Those who attack the state of Pakistan, its armed forces, security institutions, and the general public are acting against Islamic teachings and are considered enemies of the country.”

He asserted that the state and the Pakistan Army had the right to take action against elements posing a threat to the stability and security of the country and targeting its people and institutions.

Ashrafi said the Friday sermons, backed by this united front of religious leaders, would not only denounce terrorism but would also serve as a rallying cry for a collaborative effort between the religious community and the armed forces.

He acknowledged the sacrifices made by the brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army and national security agencies in the recent terrorist incidents.