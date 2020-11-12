PTI government striving to promote Pakistan’s culture, heritage all over the world: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Nov 12 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving to promote Pakistan’s heritage and culture all over the world.

Talking to media persons during his visit to ‘Lok Mela’ organized by LoK Virsa here at Shakar Parrian the minister said the main objective of the Lok Mela was to provide a convergence point to culture and heritage of various parts of the country.

He said that Lok Virsa through the LoK Mela provided opportunity to artisans from all parts of the country to come here and showcase their art through his platform.

Shibli said that Lok Mela also provided unique opportunity to people from various parts of the country to meet each other and introduce the art and culture of their respective regions.

He said that the LoK Mela also proved helpful in increasing linkages between people from diverse cultures from all parts of the country.

He appreciated the management of LoK Mela for organizing such an event in which people’s participation and enthusiasm was worth seeing.

The minister said that inimical forces wanted to damage culture, history and literature of a country to weaken its roots as culture and heritage were pride and identity of any nation.

The minister proposed that Lok Virsa like events should also be organized at the provincial level so that culture and heritage of all parts of the country should be introduced in other parts of the country.

He said that in this age of information technology, artisans could take advantage of e-commerce and promote their products.

He said that from this platform, domestic industries could showcase their produce and sell both in Pakistan and export abroad.

The minister said he would request Commerce Division and Information Technology Division to help these artisans in exporting their unique products abroad which would also help promote national culture and heritage all over the world and attract tourists here.