PTCL, PRCS collaborate to provide clean drinking water to flood-affected families

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP): Pakistan Telecommunication Company (PTCL)and Ufone have joined hands with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) to provide safe and clean drinking water to thousands of people including children and elderly in flood-affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

Through the initiative, the locals will stay protected from a range of waterborne diseases caused by floods that have contaminated the wells and underground reservoirs, a news release on Thursday said.

In order to prevent serious health hazards PTCL and PRCS will provide 72,000 liters of safe drinking water per day to families in Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Jaffarabad districts of Sindh and Balochistan respectively.

The provisions will cater to the drinking water needs of the flood-affected communities each day.

Commenting on the support, President and Group CEO, PTCL and Ufone, Hatem Bamatraf, said the flood-affected communities of Sindh and Balochistan are hard pressed for clean drinking water after stagnant flood water has contaminated their water resources.

“Water is the most basic need of any human to survive, and we aim to provide this necessity to hundreds of thousands of people through Pakistan Red Crescent Society,” said Bamatraf.

Being a Pakistani company, he said we are standing with our brethren during their hour of need.

Commenting on the collaboration, Chairperson, Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, said: “We are glad to join hands with PTCL Group to bring safe and clean drinking water to the flood-affected people of Sindh and Balochistan.

According to the International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights, safe and clean drinking water and sanitation is a fundamental human right.

Unfortunately, he said the recent floods have taken away that basic right from so many people. However, during these difficult times, we shall continue to support the communities devastated by floods.

The initiative is part of PTCL Group’s recent pledge of Rs. 1.75 billion for the relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected communities across Pakistan. Earlier, PTCL Group provided a grant to ensure food security for the flood-affected people of Balochistan, and more humble initiatives are likely to follow in the coming weeks.