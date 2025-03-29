President Zardari lauds security forces for eliminating six terrorists in Kalat

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday commended the security forces for eliminating six terrorists in an operation in District Kalat, Balochistan.

The president lauded the bravery of the security forces for successfully neutralizing six terrorists during the operation, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He said that operations against terrorists would continue till their complete eradication.

The president also reaffirmed the unwavering national commitment to eliminating terrorist elements.

He reiterated the national resolve to completely eradicate the cancer of terrorism.