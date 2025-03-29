16.6 C
National

PM lauds security forces for killing 6 terrorists

LAHORE, Mar 29 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appreciated officers and jawans of security forces for carrying out successful operation against terrorists in Kalat.
The premier lauded professional skills of officers and jawans of security forces for killing six terrorists. He said that war against terrorism would continue till complete eradication of terrorism from the country.
Shehbaz Sharif said that entire nation was standing with the Pakistan armed forces in its unflinching resolve to protect country from nefarious designs of terrorists.
