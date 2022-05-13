President condoles with family of martyred police constable

ISLAMABAD, May 13 (APP): President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday had a telephonic contact with the family of Police Constable Suhail Ahmad Khan, who embraced martyrdom in a traffic accident, and conveyed his condolences.

During the telephonic conversation he prayed for the departed soul as well as for the fortitude to the bereaved family.

The President also visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital to inquire after the health of the injured Police Constable Raees Khan. He prayed for early recovery of Constable Raees Khan.

Both the police personnel, who met the traffic accident on their way to home for leave, were serving at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.