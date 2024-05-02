President condoles demise of UAE’s Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday expressed condolence over the death of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, the Representative of the United Arab Emirates’ Ruler in Al Ain.

“Deeply saddened at the demise of the Representative of the UAE’s Ruler in Al Ain Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan. I express my condolences to the UAE’s leadership,” the president said in a condolence message issued by the President House.

He said Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan played important role in shaping the legacy of the UAE.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace for the departed soul.

By Najam ul Hassan

Najam ul Hassan is a Sr. Reporter who reports on Prime Minister, President, Foreign Office, and special assignments.

