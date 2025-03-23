21 C
Islamabad
Sunday, March 23, 2025
President condemns firing on labourers in Mangochar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP):

President Asif Ali Zardari Saturday strongly condemned the incident of firing on labourers in Mangochar area of Kalat.

He expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the unfortunate incident.

The President called for effective action against terrorist elements who targetted the labourers.

He said the targetting of innocent labourers and common citizens was a very cruel and condemnable act.

He condoled with the heirs of the persons who died in the incident.

He prayed for the elevation of ranks of the deceased in Jannah.

