PM greets nation on Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif greeted Pakistanis on the momentous day of national celebration on March 23 and said the nation was blessed with immense potential to achieve economic prosperity and secure its rightful place among the nations.

In a message on Pakistan Day, he said, “Heartfelt greetings to all Pakistanis on this momentous day of national celebration!”

He said, “This day stands as a defining moment in the history of South Asia’s Muslims. Eighty-five years ago, on March 23rd, the visionary Muslim leadership of the subcontinent united with an unwavering resolve to lay the foundation for an independent homeland.”

“Guided by the inspiring leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, they envisioned a state where Muslims could live with dignity, freedom, and self-respect, a land shaped by their aspirations and values,” he added.

He said, “On this landmark day in 1940, the Lahore Resolution set the course for that vision. Just seven years later, on August 14, 1947, Pakistan emerged as an independent nation, a testament to the unyielding spirit, perseverance, and sacrifices of our forefathers. Over the decades, Pakistan has shown extraordinary strength.”

“From an emerging nation to a nuclear power, our journey has been shaped by perseverance and unwavering determination. Yet, this is not where we stop. It will take steadfast will, tireless effort, and a collective vision to transform Pakistan into the nation envisioned by our founding father, Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” he continued.

The prime minister said, “Our armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and security personnel continue to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty and stability with great valour. We salute our martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty, embodying the spirit of sacrifice to ensure that our nation remains strong, united, and prepared for any challenge.”

“This year, Pakistan Day falls in Ramadan, a month of deep spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and renewed commitment to faith. It is a time that reinforces our collective will and serves as a powerful reminder of the values of sacrifice and perseverance principles embedded in our nation’s very foundation,” he added.

The prime minister said, “Our nation has been blessed with immense potential, and with the right policies, dedicated efforts, and national unity, we can achieve economic prosperity, uphold social justice, and secure our rightful place among the nations of the world.”

“No challenge is insurmountable, no adversity too great, if we stand united in our purpose and committed to our ideals.

With determination, hard work, and a shared vision, we will continue to build a stronger, more prosperous, and progressive Pakistan. Pakistan Paindabad!” he concluded.