PML-Q leaders condole Begum Shamim Akhtar's death

LAHORE, Nov 22 (APP):PML-Q president Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif and party president Shehbaz Sharif.

In a condolence message issued here, they prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

They said, “Mother is a great blessing of Allah Almighty.”