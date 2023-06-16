PML-N to move forward with great courage, determination: Rana Sana

ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP): Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that since the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was highly robust and well-organized throughout Punjab, “we will move forward with great courage and determination from now onwards.”

Addressing the PML-N’s general council meeting held at the party’s secretariat on Friday, he said that every district had a well-established organization within the party, and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz visited all divisions of Punjab, meeting officials at various levels.

As the president of PML-N’s Punjab chapter, Sanaullah expressed optimism that the country’s development and growth, which had halted in 2017, would now resume. He referred to the events following May 9 as the divine justice of Allah.

Regarding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, he commented that those who once considered themselves great leaders and political activists are now in a vulnerable position.

“Today, even those close to him are expressing indifference towards PTI, and the one who claimed immense popularity is now seeking meetings as a beggar.”

Sanaullah praised the resilience and fortitude of PML-N leaders, highlighting their unwavering commitment to the party. NO leader or worker left the party during challenging times, he added.

He further mentioned that whenever the PML-N’s supreme leader faced adversity, “he placed his trust in Allah, Who has bestowed success upon him”.