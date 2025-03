- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ikhtiar Wali Khan Wednesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters of mutual interests.

The overall political situation also came under discussion during the meeting, a press statement issued by the PM Office said.

The prime minister directed Ikhtiar Wali to further improve public engagements regarding the party affairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.