Fire safety measures at petrol pumps, shopping malls inspected

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Mar 05 (APP):Civil Defence Incharge Alamgir Khan along with his staff visited various petrol pumps and shopping malls and inspected safety measures for avoiding untoward incidents like fire.

According to the district administration, the inspection was conducted in light of directives of deputy commissioner, ensuring that fire-fighting equipment was available and functional in case of any emergency.

The inspection team assessed the fire safety arrangements at petrol pumps and obtained details about the available fire-fighting equipment, evaluating their effectiveness.

Additionally, shopping malls and various stores in the city were also visited to check their fire safety measures.

The inspection team instructed the petrol pump’s owners and other responsible parties to complete all fire safety arrangements within seven days.

Legal notices were also issued to the owners who failed to comply with the regulations.

The team also warned that if the fire safety arrangements were not completed within the specified time, strict legal action would be taken under the relevant laws.