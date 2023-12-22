PMD indicates chances of light rain, snowfall in Potohar region, KP, Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP):Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of light rain with light snow over the mountains at isolated places in the Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting the central and upper parts of the country.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts, while partly cloudy in the upper parts of the country.

However, light rain with light snow over mountains is likely at isolated places in the Potohar region, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during the morning. Fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern areas.

However, 01 mm of rain was recorded in Sukkur, Kalat and Dalbandin.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -10C, Skardu -09, Kalam, Gilgit, Gupis -05, Astore and Hunza -04 C.