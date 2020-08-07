PM to visit Lahore today to launch RDA, meet civil servants

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Lahore today to meet the provincial leadership and chair multiple meetings besides launching the development projects.

The prime minister would meet Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and the parliamentarians.

He would chair the meetings of National Coordination Committee on Housing and Construction as well as on the educational reforms in Punjab province.

The prime minister would also launch Ravi Development Authority and address a gathering there.

A video link address to Punjab civil servants including secretaries, commissioners and police officers is also on his agenda.