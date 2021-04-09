ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to break ground for construction of affordable apartments under his Naya Pakistan Housing Program to provide shelter to low-income group.

The Naya Pakistan Apartments would be built in the LDA City, a PM Office press release said.

The prime minister will also address a gathering after laying the foundation of the pro-poor housing project.

Moreover, during his one-day visit to Lahore, the prime minister would also chair a meeting to review the measures taken by the Punjab government to control the prices of essential commodities.

Dream becoming a reality…

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI will lay the foundation stone of 35,000 Affordable Apartments’ project tomorrow, under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme! #NayaPakistanHousing #NayaLahore

In a tweet, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the prime minister would lay the foundation for 35,000 affordable apartments.

In the first phase, 4,000 apartments would be constructed out of which 2,000 would be given to the people with below Rs 50,000 salary and rest to those who had applied for the facility under Naya Pakistan Housing Program.

As per the video clip shared by the chief minister, the project consisted of residential apartments of varying sizes from 1500 square feet to 650 sqf besides a community park, hospital and Tram service for the residents.