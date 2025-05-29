PM Shehbaz in Dushanbe to meet leadership, attend Summit on Glaciers’ Preservation

- Advertisement -

DUSHANBE, May 29 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday arrived here in Tajikistan’s capital city for a two-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and addressing pressing global environmental issues at the International Conference on Glaciers’ Preservation.

At the Dushanbe Airport, he was warmly received by Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda, Deputy Foreign Minister Sharifzoda Farrukh Homiddin, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Tajikistan Muhammad Saeed Sarwar, and Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Yusuf Sharifzoda.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi are accompanying the prime minister.

During his stay, Prime Minister Sharif is scheduled to hold bilateral meeting with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

Two leaders will explore opportunities for collaboration in various sectors and discuss regional developments, including Pakistan’s appreciation for Tajikistan’s steadfast support amid ongoing tensions between Pakistan and India.

A significant highlight of the visit will be the Prime Minister’s participation in a high-level international conference on glacier preservation.

At the moot, the prime minister will spotlight the severe impact of climate change on Pakistan and reaffirm the country’s unwavering commitment to environmental protection and glacier conservation.