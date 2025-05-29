Govt committed to digitalize railway system: Hanif Abbasi

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP): Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Thursday said that the government is committed to transforming the railway system through complete digitization to provide passengers with modern, transparent and efficient services.

Chairing a meeting on a pre-budget that focusing on the digitization of Pakistan Railways, he announced a comprehensive digitization framework for the period 2025–2030 has been developed and will be prioritized in the upcoming federal budget.

It was decided during the meeting that adequate financial resources would be allocated for the modernization and upgradation of railway infrastructure to significantly improve operational performance and service delivery.

The government aims to enhance collaboration through Government-to-Government (G2G) and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models to encourage private sector participation in the development of the railway sector.

The special funds will also be allocated to expand the nationwide e-ticketing system, ensuring that passengers have access to a fast, simple, and transparent ticketing experience.

Additionally, financial support will be provided for the enhancement and development of the “Rabta” mobile application, aimed at better connecting the public with railway services.

Investments will be made in the branding of railway stations, foot overbridges, and bridges to enhance the visibility and appeal of public infrastructure.

Furthermore, the financial resources will be directed toward capacity building and training programs for railway personnel to align their skills with modern-day demands.

The minister approved several initiatives to promote digital inclusion and public transparency, ensuring equal access to railway services for all citizens.

The dedicated resources will also be set aside for the regular monitoring and evaluation of project progress to ensure timely achievement of set goals.

Hanif Abbasi emphasized that the 2025–2030 digital transformation of Pakistan Railways will mark a new chapter in the nation’s transportation history.

He underscored the importance of timely budget approval to successfully implement this vision.