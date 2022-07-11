PM pays tribute to security, medical, sanitary staffers for performing duties on Eid

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday paid tribute to the personnel of the law enforcement agencies, security and medical institutions and sanitary workers for performing their duties on Eid-ul-Azha while being away from their families.

“The whole nation including me pays tribute to the personnel of the law enforcement agencies and armed forces, doctors, paramedical staff, staffers of civil administration, and municipal workers deployed for cleanliness, during Eid for showing a passion of sacrifice by performing their duties on Eid-ul-Azha, while being away from their dear ones,” he remarked on Twitter.

The prime minister lauded the provincial government for reviving the solid waste management system in Punjab which faced deterioration during the previous government.

He also appreciated the Chief Minister of Punjab and his team for making efficient arrangements to remove waste and offal of the sacrificial animals which was made possible after a gap of several years, consequent to the revival of the solid waste management system.