ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday directed payment of outstanding dues to pensioners of Radio Pakistan before Eid ul Azha.

The payment to pensioners of Radio Pakistan had started.

On the special instructions of the Prime Minister, the branches of National Bank and Habib Bank will remain open on Friday for the payment.

The matter of payment to pensioners of Radio Pakistan was pending for a long time.