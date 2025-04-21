31.6 C
Islamabad
Monday, April 21, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNationalPM lauds 9.38% textiles exports surge in nine months
National

PM lauds 9.38% textiles exports surge in nine months

5
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 21 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday appreciated the 9.3% increase in the exports of Pakistan’s textile sector from July 2024 to March this year.

“The textile sector’s exports have reached a record high of $13.613 billion, which is highly encouraging. The 6.27% increase in textile exports in March compared to the previous month reflects the positive direction of Pakistan’s economic growth and government policies,” the prime minister said in a statement.

He said that the collaboration and tireless efforts of the government and the private sector led to the gradual increase in exports and other positive economic indicators.

The prime minister said that the government was working day and night to accelerate the development process further.

He said that the government was striving to provide a business-friendly environment to the private sector to ensure consistent growth in national exports.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan