Law minister inaugurates IMAC training

LAHORE, Apr 21 (APP):Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday inaugurated a two-day training session on arbitration for lawyers, organized by the International Mediation & Arbitration Centre (IMAC), at the Punjab Bar Council here.

Addressing the opening ceremony, the minister highlighted the government’s efforts to modernize the legal framework through the introduction of mediation and alternative dispute resolution (ADR) systems.

“We have introduced a mediation and dispute resolution mechanism that did not previously

exist in our legal structure. We laid its foundation in December 2024,” he stated.

Tarar emphasized that mediation and the ADR had become integral components of modern

judicial systems globally and must be embraced by Pakistan’s legal community.

“It will be incorrect to say these practices are not part of our system. The entire world has

adopted them, and we must keep pace. This is the new face of advocacy,” he said.

He revealed that the government, recognizing the need for legal reform, established the IMAC under the Ministry of Law and Justice. “We are fortunate to have a vibrant and committed team, including Dr Ayesha Rasool, who are helping to advance this initiative,” he noted.

Highlighting legislative progress, Tarar shared that a bill aligned with the United Nations standards had been drafted. The provincial assemblies have passed resolutions under Article 144 of the Constitution, empowering the federal legislature to enact national-level laws. “This bill will soon be presented in the parliament. Once enacted, it will bring our arbitration laws in line with international standards,” he added.

The minister stressed that the new legislation would create avenues for out-of-court settlements and formal mediation, easing the burden on courts and ensuring faster and cost-effective justice.

Concluding his address, Tarar congratulated the participants for being part of the IMAC’s inaugural initiative in Lahore and expressed hope for their full engagement during the training. “This session marks a step towards a more progressive and accessible justice system in the country”, he added.