PM fulfilled promise of strong LG system: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday Prime Minister Imran Khan fulfilled the promise of strong local government system by elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

صرف عمران خان وہ لیڈر ہیں جو اپنے سیاسی مفادات کو پس پشت ڈال کر ملک اور لوگوں کیلئے سوچتے ہیں ورنہ کتنا آسان ہے وزیراعلیٰ کی صورت میں ایک ڈکٹیٹر رکھو اور کام چلاؤ جو PPPاور نون کی روائیت ہے سندہ کےلوگ آج بھی اس روئیے کا شکار ہیں،اب پنجاب میں بھی بااختیار نظام قائم ہونےجا رہا ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 20, 2021

In a tweet, he said Imran Khan was the only leader who put his political interests behind and thought for the country and the people. The minister said that KPK LG elections were important in two respects.

He said that for the first time, powers were being transferred directly to the elected representatives at the tehsil level and for the first time the government held fair and transparent elections.

He said otherwise it was easy to have a dictator in the case of the Chief Minister and run the business which was the tradition of PPP and PML-N.

Taking a jibe on the PPP he said that the people of Sindh were still suffering from this attitude.