LAHORE, Dec 31 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed to provide the required budget for all public welfare projects on priority basis so as to ensure effective public service through timely completion of these projects in good way.

He also directed to make more effective public awareness campaign about the welfare-oriented development projects.

The Prime Minister was presiding over a meeting here about the development budget in Punjab.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ch. Fawad Hussain, Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Dr. Shehbaz Gill, Minister of the State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Chief Secretary Punjab and other senior officers.

Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht told the Prime Minister that the provincial government with the record allocation of Rs. 750 billion had presented the biggest ever development budget for Punjab.

Chairman Punjab Planning and Development Abdullah Sunbal briefed the Prime Minister about the required budget for the completion of ongoing development projects in the province in communication, education, construction of roads and health sectors.