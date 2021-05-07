ISLAMABAD, May 7 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday emphasized incorporating new development projects in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to help generate economic activity and create employment opportunities.

Chairing a meeting on the recommendations regarding PSDP for the next financial year, the prime minister directed to finalize the recommendations till the next meeting.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Industries Khusro Bakhtiar, Special Assistant Dr Waqar Masood and senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed issues related to the utilization of ongoing development projects and funds under PSDP in the current financial year, a development programme for next fiscal year, setting priorities for new schemes and review of progress on ongoing projects.