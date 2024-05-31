PM felicitates newly elected CPNE office bearers

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday felicitated the newly elected office bearers of Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) in the annual election.

In his message, the prime minister conveyed his heartfelt congratulation to Irshad Ahmed Arif, Ejaz ul Haq, and Anwar Sajdi on their election as President, Secretary General, and Senior Vice President of CPNE respectively.

Expressing best wishes for the newly elected officials, Shehbaz Sharif said CPNE had rendered valuable services for promoting quality journalism in the country.

He hoped that the newly elected officials of CPNE would work towards further improving the journalism standards in the country and taking effective measures against fake news.

The prime minister said that the government was taking measures for the freedom of journalism.

He said resolving the issues of the journalist community was government’s top priority.