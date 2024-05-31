President congratulates newly elected CPNE office bearers

KARACHI, May 31 (APP): President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) in the annual election.

The president in a message extended his felicitation to Irshad Ahmed Arif on his election as President and Ejaz ul Haq as Secretary General of CPNE.

He also expressed best wishes for other newly elected officials of CPNE.

The president expressed the hope that the newly elected officials of CPNE would play their role in promoting responsible journalism in the country besides working towards development of newspapers and journalism sector.

He urged the newly elected office bearers to work for promoting democracy in the country.

He also called upon media to play role in promoting morality and democratic values in the country.

He said the press freedom was inevitable for the development of the country, democracy and accountability.

He also asked the CPNE members to take effective measures against fake news and create awareness among the masses about the social topics.