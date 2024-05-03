PM felicitates nation on Pakistan’s first lunar satellite mission launch

PM felicitates nation on Pakistan's first lunar satellite mission launch

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday congratulated the Pakistani nation on the historic milestone of Pakistan’s first lunar satellite mission launch, in collaboration with China’s Chang’e-6 mission.

“Today marks a momentous leap for Pakistan space science programme. We are proud of our scientists and Pakistan collaboration with China,” he wrote on his X timeline.

“This achievement will inspire young minds in science and research, strengthen our Lunar Programme and expand our knowledge of the Moon,” the prime minister added.

By Najam ul Hassan

Najam ul Hassan is a Sr. Reporter who reports on Prime Minister, President, Foreign Office, and special assignments.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services