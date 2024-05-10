PM condoles over demise of UAE’s Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed grief over the demise of Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the royal family of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The prime minister offered condolences to the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and members of the royal family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the departed soul with eternal peace in paradise.

According to the UAE media, late Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the son of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who had died in 2019. The body of the deceased was laid to rest at the Al Bateen cemetery in Abu Dhabi.