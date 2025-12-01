PM commends CM Punjab for visible improvement in waste management

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday, commended Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz for bringing rapid and visible improvements in solid waste management across Punjab.

In a post on X, he remarked, “Truly transformative! Rapid and visible improvements in solid waste management across Punjab.”

“My deep commendation to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz and her team for their dedicated efforts in this regard,” he added.

According to news website Forbes, in just eight months, a waste crisis in Pakistan’s most populous province was turned into the world’s largest integrated waste management system. The initiative’s massive scale and impressive results offer important lessons in impact leadership.

Now millions of people in Punjab have clean streets and regular waste pickup for the first time in living memory. As a result of dependable waste collection services, there are fewer breeding grounds for disease, less contaminated water, and more civic pride.