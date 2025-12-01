Natural talent to be promoted: Mashhood

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 30 (APP): Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has said natural talent will be promoted.

He said this while addressing the closing ceremony of ‘Mixed Martial Arts National Championship-NFT 4’ here on Sunday.

He congratulated the organizers of the event. He said, “Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Talent Hunt Youth Sports League aims to engage youth of Pakistan in healthy physical activities through sports.”

He further said that sports could play critical role in transforming the youth into a self-confident, organized and capable workforce that could bring positive social change and economic well-being in the country.

Later, the chairman distributed prizes among the winners of the championship.