PM chairs review meeting on increasing remittances, foreign exchange reserves

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the government was focusing on exports, imports substitution, foreign investments, and increase in foreign remittances and foreign exchange reserves, which had vital role in economic stabilization and betterment.

The overseas Pakistanis should be provided with better opportunities of investment in the country and be facilitated and incentivized to the possible extent regarding the remittances, he directed while presiding over a meeting here regarding increase in remittances and foreign exchange reserves.

Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Secretary Finance, Governor State Bank Dr Reza Baqir and senior officers were in attendance.

The meeting deliberated on various steps and proposals about increasing the remittances and foreign exchange reserves.