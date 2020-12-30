ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday that the welfare agenda of the people was being pursued under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a tweet, the minister said that deserving people were very close to the heart of the Prime Minister.

He said that the establishment of shelter homes and Langar Khanas by the government was part of the same policy.

Shibli Faraz said that all resources would be mobilized to implement the Prime Minister’s vision that “no one will starve to death”.