People of GB rejected opposition's hollow narrative: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Nov 06 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Friday that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan have also rejected the hollow narrative of the opposition.

In a tweet, he said that big and successful meetings and public rallies Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf meetings in Gilgit-Baltistan were a sign of people’s confidence and electoral victory under the leadership of Imran Khan.

گلگت بلتستان میں پی ٹی آئی کےکامیاب جلسےاورعوامی پذیرائی عمران خان کی قیادت پراعتماداور انتخابی فتح کی نوید دےرہےہیں۔گلگت بلتستان کےعوام نےبھی اپوزیشن کا کھوکھلا بیانیہ رد کر دیا ہے۔ ملک کےدیگرحصوں کی طرح گلگت بلتستان کوترقی کےقومی دھارےمیں شامل کرنا عمران خان کاوژن اور وعدہ ہے۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) November 6, 2020

He said that like other parts of the country, bringing GB in the national mainstream of development and progress was Imran Khan’s vision and promise