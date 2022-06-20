PEMRA renews landing rights’ permission of CGTN News, CGTN-9 Documentary

ISLAMABAD, Jun 20 (APP):Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Monday renewed the landing rights’ permission of the two foreign television channels, including CGTN News and CGTN-9 Documentary.

The renewal rights have been given on the request of the M/S Pakistan Television Foundation (Guarantee) Limited, said a press release.

The approval to this effect was given in the 171st meeting of PEMRA, headed by its Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig.

PEMRA renewed the CGTN News landing rights’ permission in the “News and Current Affairs” category, while the CGTN-9 Documentary renewal was made in the “Entertainment”.

The meeting approved the issuance of a Satellite TV broadcast license to the Sarhad University of Science & Information Technology (SUIT), Peshawar in the “Special Subjects” (non-commercial) category.

The request for license renewal of the M/S Radiance (pvt) Limited’s mobile TV (video and audio content provision) service was also approved during the meeting.

The authority approved issuance of Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) distribution service licences to the M/S Telenex Private Limited Lahore and M/S Brain Telecommunication Limited Lahore for the IPTV Zone Lahore (Lahore Telecom Region).

The approval for issuing the IPTV distribution service licences to M/S Optics Private Lahore Limited for three IPTV zones, including Multan (Multan Telecom Region), Gujranwala (Gujranwala Telecom Region) and Islamabad (Islamabad Telecom Region) was also given during the meeting.

The meeting also accorded approval for revoking the landing rights’ permission given to M/S Iron Line Production Private Limited for foreign satellite TV channels, including Cinemachi Kids, Cinimachi, Movie Smiles TV and Party TV.

Moreover, the authority approved the request for change in management, transfer of shares and inclusion of new stakeholders and directors in the M/S IRIS Communications Private Limited Lahore, M/S Mehran TV Private Limited Karachi and M/S Media Times Limited Lahore.

The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid, Federal Board of Revenue Chairman Asim Ahmad, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Chairman and others.