ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday called out the multi-party opposition alliance-Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for giving a call of an anti-inflation march in Islamabad on the Pakistan Day (March 23).

“March 23 has historical significance and is celebrated by the whole nation as Pakistan Day. Those who have announced protest march on this day, actually want to harm national solidarity,” the minister said in a series of tweets.

پوری PDM چوں چوں کا مربہ بنی ہوئی ہے جن کے پاس اپنی چوری بچانے کے علاوہ کوئی عوامی ایجنڈا نہیں۔ سیاسی بے روزگاروں کا ٹولہ لوٹ مار بند ہونے سے بے چینی کا شکار ہے۔ آڑ یا پار والے بری طرح خوار ہورہے ہے۔ — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) December 6, 2021

Describing the PDM as ‘mixture of numerous characters’, he said the alliance had no public agenda and only wanted to save their ill-gotten money. Those who had been rendered unemployed after the last general elections were suffering from anxiety, he added.

The minister said those who had called for politics of ‘now and never’ were now being humiliated as they were not getting any response from the masses.

He said the mood of PDM Chief Maulan Fazlur Rehman in a news conference which he held after the meeting showed that the dream of en mass resignation has been shattered.