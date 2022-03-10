PCRWR signs agreement to transform water sector

ISLAMABAD, Mar 10 (APP):Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) has signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement (SCA) with China Water Resources, Beifang Investigation, Design and Research Co. Ltd. (BIDR) to transform water sector in Pakistan.

The key feature of this collaboration is to extend mutual collaboration for the exchange of knowledge, technical expertise and transfer of technologies in the field of water resources management.

Delivering the keynote speech the Chairman, Warm Waters Advisory Group (WWAG) Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal (Retd.) remarked that this agreement will bring opportunities for a pro-active organization like PCRWR to address water sector issues in Pakistan.

He added that SCA signed between PCRWR and BIDR is a major paradigm shift to strengthen the strategic partnership between Islamabad and Beijing for water sector transformation in Pakistan.

Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Chairman PCRWR apprised that this joint agreement would crystallize the impact of PCRWR’s research and development activities in line with the expertise of BIDR for strengthening water resources management in Pakistan.

Mr. Yu Yusen, General Manager, BIDR joined the meeting online and highly acknowledged the significant contribution of PCRWR, Ministry of Science and Technology. He also provided that under the largest investment of CPEC in Pakistan, BIDR is committed to facilitate the Government of Pakistan for water sector development.