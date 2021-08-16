Parliamentary Secy Interior gets briefing on Ministry’s Control Room

Islamabad, AUG 16(APP) : Parliamentary Secretary Interior Haji Shaukat Ali visited the control room of the Ministry of Interior to review the security arrangements in Muharram.

Parliamentary Secretary Interior directed to officials to improve and further enhance the process of Coordination between federal and provinces.

Haji Shaukat Ali was briefed about Muharram arrangements and safe city cameras.

During the briefing, the officials said that 1700 cameras installed in Islamabad, 1685 are currently operational which has just been activated in this government.

Haji Shaukat Ali strongly warned the officers that in case of any incident, immediate action will be taken, any kind of negligence would not be tolerated.

The Interior Ministry has taken all the steps recommended on its own.