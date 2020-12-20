ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will hold a national seminar titled “We Pakistani” on December 25 to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s 145th birth anniversary.

The seminar was aimed to highlight the struggle of Baba-e-Qum for separate homeland and to apprise the young generation about Quaid’s life and struggle through which he made a history by bringing Pakistan on world map.

Chief Guest of the ceremony will be secretary for National Heritage and Culture Division, Nosheen Javed Amjad.

Various well known writers and intellectual will also participate including Amjad Islam Amjad, Dr Ahsan Akbar and Muneer Ahmed to highlight the vision and struggle of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam, an official said on Sunday.

He said that Fateh Muhammaed Malik will preside over the initial session while Iftikhar Arif and Dr Aslam Ansare will preside the second and last session.

He said that chairman of PAL Dr yousuf Khushk will shed light on Quaid’s vision about creation of Pakistan and two-nation theory.

Many eminent professors will also participate including Jabar Mirza, Muhammad Hassan Hassrat, Dr Robina Tareen, Sajad Awan Ahmed Atta Ullah and Farhat Jabeen, he stated.